NCT’s Mark’s pre- release single 200 debuts at number 1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand, Costa Rica and more

Mark of NCT dropped his much-awaited pre-release track 200 yesterday, May 16, KST. The song has already started achieving big on charts, beginning with the iTunes Top Songs chart.

Mark’s pre-release single 200 debuted at number 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart all around the world in over 10 major regions, including Indonesia, Brazil, and more.

Mark of NCT dropped his highly awaited pre-release single 200 from his upcoming solo album on May 16, 2024, at 6 PM KST. Soon after its release, the song swept the top spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in major regions worldwide.

200 by Mark debuted at number 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in at least 11 regions, including Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Chile, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, Latvia, Peru, Laos, and Costa Rica. The song is also among the top 5 songs on iTunes in 16 other regions, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Turkey.

Watch the fun and rocking music video of 200 by Mark of NCT here:

The song 200 by Mark is a rock song with beats and drums as a strong base with electric guitar-laced music in the background. The song takes you back to the 90s and combines the themes of love in it.

Mark in 200 visits his singer side more so than the rapping, which puts the track in a newer vision.

More about Mark of NCT

Mark Lee, who is famously known as Mark, is a Canadian rapper and singer based in South Korea who debuted as a member of NCT and its subunits. Mark is currently a member and leader of NCT DREAM. He is also a member of NCT 127 and supergroup Super M.

Mark released his first single, Child, on February 4, 2022, as part of NCT Lab. Following the same, Mark released his second single, Golden Hour, on April 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, Mark is on tour with NCT DREAM titled THE DREAM SHOW 3: DREAM( )SCAPE. Their next performance is scheduled to be in Indonesia on May 18.

