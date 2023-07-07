NCT’s new subunit DOJAEJUNG to make first US appearance with 2023 Fandom Party during Comic Con

Recently, Fandom took to Twitter to confirm that NCT’s DOJAEJUNG consisting of Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo will be headlining the Fandom Party during Comic Con that will be happening in San Diego on July 20. It will also be the celebration of NCT 127’s upcoming graphic novel called NCT 127: Limitless. This marks DOJAEJUNG’s first appearance in the US, leaving fans excited to hear them perform their debut tracks!

NCT’s DOJAEJUNG:

Previously, On May 4, NCT DOJAEJUNG attended the Girls Awards in Tokyo, Japan. Girls Awards is the largest fashion music festival in Japan. Numerous influential fashion and music artists attend. On this day, songs from their first mini album like Perfume, Dive and Kiss were performed on stage by NCT’s DOJAEJUNG. With their first mini album 'Perfume' delivered on April seventeenth, NCT's DOJAEJUNG not just broke the K-pop unit's first-week record (sales volume in the main week after release), yet in addition South Korean music charts, positioned first on music shows, and top iTunes albums chart. It topped the charts in 18 different countries.

DOJAEJUNG’s achievements:

On April 28th, the title track from NCT DOJAEJUNG's first mini-album, Perfume, was performed on KBS 2TV's Music Bank and MBC's Show! Simultaneously as their unit debut , they won the first spot prize, affirming their strong power. Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo deliver impressive a cappella performances on the title track, Perfume, which is a R&B electro punk song. The verses contain a message to pass on my fragrance to the individual they love, and the three individuals' enamoring exhibitions and addicting ensemble are cherished by a lot of people. DOJAEJUNG member Jaehyun was cast in 6 Hours Till You Die, which will begin shooting mid year. 6 Hours Till You Die is a mysterious spine chiller film. It is based on the Japanese mystery author Takano Kazuaki's novel of the same name. The release date is up for debate. In 6 Hours Till You Die, Jaehyun will portray Junwoo, the show's protagonist. Junwoo is an individual who predicts deaths.

