NCT’s new unit called DoJaeJung Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo will be making their debut on THIS date

On March 22nd, an official from SM Entertainment, the agency, told a South Korean media outlet, "The album release of the NCT DoJaeJung Unit has been confirmed as April 17th. Please look forward to it."

NCT has been showing unit activities with free member changes, but DoJaeJung is the first unit with fixed members. Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo performed the unreleased song 'Can We Go Back' at the NCT's second world tour Seoul performance 'NEO CITY: SEOUL - THE LINK +' last October. It was released for the first time and raised expectations. NCT has been carrying out unit activities in the form of freely changing member composition under the name NCT U. Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo's DoJaeJung is the first official unit with fixed members.

The English version of ‘Beatbox’ is an old school hip-hop dance song with English lyrics expressing the aspiration to show music that only NCT ​​Dream can do. The lyric video, which is released along with the sound source, adds to the fun of watching the members' handwritten English lyrics and unique hand drawings. This English single is a song released to breathe closely with local fans during the European and American performances of NCT Dream's second world tour 'The Dream Show 2: In A Dream', which starts in London, England on the 28th (local time). Global fans are expected to respond.

NCT Dream, NCT 127, NCT U, and Way V belonged to NCT Group, and among them, Mark, Ten, and Taeyong were also members of SuperM, the entire project group of SM. Among them, NCT U is a concept that is formed by changing the combination in the form of a unit according to the song, so 'DoJaeJung' is the first to debut as a fixed 'unit' in NCT. This change will be very welcome news to NCT fans, namely NCTzen. A unit debut with fixed members such as 'DoJaeJung' will also be a discography that allows the members' musicality and character to stand out, as well as content that can strengthen the relationship between fans and artists. The group 'DoJaeJung', which stands for Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo, is actually a unit that is loved by NCT ​​fans.

