NCT's next chapter: NEW TEAM emerges without pre-debut member Jungmin

NCT’s new unit has been creating a buzz amongst the fans as the group looks forward to their pre-debut activities. The group was formed on the reality show NCT Universe: LASTART. Members include Sion, Yushi, Riku, Sakuya, Daeyoung and Ryo. Jungmin was also scheduled to make his debut with this team but had to make a departure.

Jungmin’s departure from NCT NEW TEAM

On October 2, SM Entertainment revealed that Jungmin, a pre-debut member, won't join the upcoming group due to deteriorating health. Despite initial plans for pre-debut activities and a tour starting October 8, Jungmin's health takes precedence. After thorough consultation with his family and medical experts, he'll remain a trainee, prioritizing his well-being. The company extends apologies to eager fans and urges support for Jungmin's swift recovery and future endeavors.

More about NCT NEW TEAM

NCT’s latest team would be making their debut as a six-membered group. Out of the six, members Sion and Yushi were part of SM Rookies. The name NEW TEAM hasn’t been confirmed yet. It was previously speculated that this unit will be called NCT TOKYO. The reality show NCT Universe: LASTART provided the trainees with the opportunity to compete with each other and secure a place in the lineup. The show started airing on July 27 in South Korea and Japan. BoA, Super Junior's Eunhyuk, and Jang Jin Young were also part of the show as they undertook the role of artist directors. The lineup of the selected members was announced earlier in September. The new members also participated in the full-group concert 'NCT NATION: To The World' which was held in Osaka from September 9-10 and in Tokyo from September 16-17. The new team is all set for their pre-debut tour in ten cities across Japan from October 8.

