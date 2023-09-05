NCT's recreation of THIS iconic scene from Twenty-Five Twenty-One with SOMI has fans in splits

NCT made a spoof version of one of the most iconic scenes from Twenty-Five Twenty-One. The largest K-pop boy group recently made their comeback with the title song Baggy Jeans. After seeing the group's new dance challenge, fans say whoever made this is a very smart person. While SOMI and many more artists participated in this challenge. Read below to learn more about the Baggy Jeans challenge.

NCT's recreation of an iconic scene from Twenty-Five Twenty-One

NCT 2023 recently released their 4th album called Golden Age which has two title tracks one has the same name as the album and the other one is Baggy Jeans. The group used one of the most iconic and emotional scenes from Twenty-Five Twenty-One. The scene where Kim Tae Ri's Na Hee Do and Nam Joo Hyuk's Baek Yi Jin have their last words with each other after their break up. Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin had a big fight and even while they were going their separate ways, they had immense respect for each other in their hearts.

Na Hee Do said, "I'll say what I really wanted to say… Baek Yi Jin". NCT used Baek Yi Jin's name which sounds very similar to Baggy Jeans to make it one of the intros of their dance challenge. SOMI, Baekho, SNSD's Hyoyeon, STAYC, and Yerin of GFRIEND also joined the NCT members for this challenge.

Fans' Reaction to this iconic challenge

Twenty-Five Twenty-One has a huge fan base and viewers from all over the world have enjoyed the show, despite different opinions on its heartbreaking ending. NCT members Jaehyun, Mark, Haechan, Taeyong, and Ten have already shared their versions of this dance challenge. Fans can not control their laughter as they turned this emotional scene into a hilarious dance challenge using their own song Baggy Jeans. Fans joked around saying that the only way to pronounce Baek Yi Jin from now onwards is Baggy Jeans. The Netizens said they were very serious about this and pointed out that Taeyong was lip-syncing the words so that Haechan could match the timings. Meanwhile, Jaehyun fans gush over his version confessing that they miss actor Jaehyun.

