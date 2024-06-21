NCT's Renjun exposes civilian's phone number mistaking it for sasaeng's contact; SM Entertainment apologises

NCT's Renjun exposed a phone number mistaking it for a sasaeng fan but it turned out to be a civilian's phone number. The NCT member has previously had stressful experiences with sasaeng fans. The member took to a fan communication platform and revealed the number believing it to be a sasaeng fan calling him continuously.

SM Entertainment apologizes as NCT's Renjun exposes civilian phone number believing it to be a sasaeng fan

On June 20, NCT member Renjun revealed a phone number on the messaging app Bubble. He first warned that he would expose the number if they didn't stop calling. Later he revealed the number. A civilian shared that they had been receiving hateful messages since and eventually ended up reporting the matter to the police. The civilian claimed that they only called the number believing it to be their friend's.

SM Entertainment apologized on Renjun's behalf for this mistake and for inflicting damages on the victim.

They explained that immediately after knowing the victim had visited a regional police station to inquire about this incident, the agency contacted the victim to offer an apology. They added that Renjun's Bubble message has also been removed. They asked the fans to refrain from contacting the victim.

They continued and added that Renjun is deeply reflecting on his mistake and the consequences that followed. They also apologized to the victim and others who were affected.

NCT is a boy band known for its unique concept as the group has unlimited members divided into sub-units like NCT 127, NCT U, NCT Dream, and WayV. Each of these units targets different music styles and demographics. NCT blends diverse genres, themes, and styles to create something new. The group currently has 26 members.

Renjun is the vocalist and dancer of NCT Dream and NCT U.

