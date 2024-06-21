NCT DREAM’s Renjun has recently faced immense privacy concerns as sasaeng fans bombard him with constant calls and messages. Fed up with the instances, he decided to expose the contact information of the person who had been consistently calling his personal phone number. However, it turned out that the contact information was of a civilian and not of a sasaeng fan.

NCT's Renjun issues apology for exposing civilian's phone number

On June 21, 2024, NCT DREAM’s Renjun issued an apology on his Instagram page for exposing a phone number on the fan communication application Bubble, which he mistook for a sasaeng fan. In the elaborate statement, he expressed guilt over his reckless actions and asked for forgiveness.

The K-pop idol stated that his judgment was clouded at the time, which led him to make poor choices. Moreover, he also urges his fans to stop contacting the number, as the victim has been receiving numerous calls and messages since then. Furthermore, SM Entertainment also released a statement apologizing to the victim for inflicting damages on behalf of the artist.

Previously, the artist shared that he had been troubled by sasaeng fans who persistently tracked him even during his personal activities, describing them as unsettling stalkers.

The artist went on to reveal the social media handle of the person who keeps leaking his and other member’s phone numbers. His reason for doing so was to teach the stalker a lesson for illegally revealing his personal information.

More about NCT DREAM's Renjun

Renjun is currently on hiatus and has not been participating in any group activities due to his worsening health condition. The artist suffers from anxiety and panic disorders, for which the doctor advised her to rest for a couple of weeks.

NCT DREAM is a sub-unit of the K-pop group NCT, formed by SM Entertainment. It is composed of seven members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.

They made their debut in 2016 with the release of the single, Chewing Gum. The group released their third full-length album in 2023 in July, ISTJ, and the music video for the title track of the same name.

