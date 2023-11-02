NCT's spectacular solo concert NCT NATION: To The World set to take over cinemas worldwide in December

NCT, the largest boy group with 26 members under SM Entertainment, is organized into various sub-units designed to be centered in significant global cities. The acronym NCT represents Neo Culture Technology. NCT is divided into NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV, and NCT New Team. The group is all set to release their solo concert in the cinemas.

NCT NATION: To The World in the cinemas

SM Entertainment, along with Trafalgar Releasing and CJ 4DPLEX, is bringing you NCT NATION: To The World in Cinemas. This film captures NCT's first solo concert, featuring NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV, and NCT U, held at Incheon Munhak Stadium on August 26.

What makes this special is the technology used to make you feel like you're at the concert. The concert will be streamed on ScreenX and 4DX, and some theaters even offer 4DXScreen technology.

NCT concert is a must-watch for fans

The members of the band resorted to social media to offer video remarks about the show. NCT 127 got down to inform NCTzens about it and how delighted they are because it was their first concert as a group and it will be shown in cinemas so that their fans may experience it again. Fans who were unable to attend the concert in person may now watch it in theatres.

NCT's NCT NATION: To The World, concert is an event that promises to leave a lasting impression on audiences. Their global appeal, innovative performances, and charismatic stage presence make this concert a must-see. The decision to bring this spectacle to cinemas is an example of NCT's dedication to their fans and their commitment to delivering an extraordinary experience.

The concert will be released in theatres on December 6, and tickets will go on sale in South Korea on November 6 and worldwide on November 8.

