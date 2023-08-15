NCT's Taeil to miss upcoming concert due to due to motorcycle accident, SM Entertainment confirms

NCT 127 member Taeil will sit out of the group's upcoming concert. According to SM Entertainment, he has gotten into a motorcycle accident and will not be able to perform at NCT Nation: To The World, NCT's first-ever concert with all the members coming together. The Sticker singer will suspend all activities to focus on his recovery. The agency has shared the details of his conditions and future plans in a statement.

SM Entertainment's Statement

"Hello, We would to inform you about Taeil's health condition as well as future schedules. In the early morning of August 15, Thursday, Taeil got into an accident as he was returning home on a motorcycle after completing his schedule and was taken to the hospital directly for medical examination and treatment. According to the results, it was revealed that Taeil has a fracture in his right thigh, the medical staff advised him to undergo surgery, and he is currently taking necessary treatment and recovering at the hospital before he takes surgery. Hence, he will suspend all the schedules for the time being and will focus on his health and recovery. We ask fans for their understanding that he will not be able to appear at the NCT group concert NCT Nation: To The World on August 26. We apologize to all the fans for concerning them with this sudden news. The agency will put our artist's health before anything else and focus on Taeil's recovery so that he can come back to the fans in a healthy state. Thank you".

About NCT Nation : To The World

The NCT members had previously revealed their offline concert in Seoul, which would serve as the first event to bring the entire group together. They disclosed on social media that the tour will start in Seoul on August 26 at 6 p.m. KST at Incheon Munhak Stadium. On August 4 at 8 p.m. KST, the presale of concert tickets for fan club members began. On August 7, at 8 p.m. KST, it opened to all fans. On Naver's Beyond LIVE, you may also watch the concert online. It was stated in 2023 that this ever-expanding group would have a set lineup and the current members except for Taeil will appear at the concert.

