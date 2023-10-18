NCT’s Taeil to skip NEO CITY - THE UNITY gig to recover from motorcycle accident: Agency shares health update

SM Entertainment, NCT’s agency has shared an update regarding NCT’s Taeil’s health condition and future activities surrounding him. Unfortunately, Taeil was caught up in a road accident on the night of August 15 while riding his motorcycle home, resulting in a fracture in his right thigh.

SM Entertainment provides an update

Regrettably, NCT 127 had to announce the absence of member Taeil due to his motorcycle accident from their upcoming concert NEO CITY -THE UNITY. On October 18, SM Entertainment Taeil’s agency updated fans on Weverse (Fan community app). They released the following statement sharing an update on NCT’s Taeil’s recent health status and future schedule.

“Hello.

We would like to talk about NCT Taeil's health and future schedule.

Taeil, who was injured in a motorcycle accident in August has completed his surgery and is recovering his health by devoting himself to treatment with the will to meet his fans as soon as possible.

However, since he still needs time for sufficient treatment and stability, Taeil will not be able to join NCT 127's third solo concert NEO CITY – THE UNITY scheduled for November. We ask for your generous understanding.

We would like to express our deep gratitude to the fans who are concerned about Taeil's health, and we will do our best to make fans meet Taeil again in good health.

Thank you.”

On August 15, SM Entertainment, NCT's agency, reported that Taeil had been involved in a motorcycle accident earlier that day, resulting in a fracture in his right thigh. Consequently, he took a temporary hiatus to undergo surgery and concentrate on his treatment and rehabilitation post-surgery. SM Entertainment also issued an official statement detailing Taeil's condition, the circumstances of the accident, and the measures being taken to facilitate his recovery.

About NEO CITY - THE UNITY

While Taeil might be absent from the upcoming tour due to his health, his fellow NCT 127 members gear up for their third tour, NEO CITY - THE UNITY, scheduled to begin at the KSPO DOME in Seoul. The tour is set to span two weeks, from November 17-19 and 24-26. On October 6th, the group unveiled their fifth studio album, Fact Check, along with the title track and a performance video. The album saw a remarkable surge in sales, breaking previous records and establishing a new milestone for the group. Buoyed by this success, on October 16, the group announced plans for a six-night concert series as part of their upcoming world tour. This announcement follows the conclusion of their second world tour, NEO CITY: THE LINK, which covered over 20 cities in North America, Asia, and Latin America, marking a significant success for the group.

