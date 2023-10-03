NCT's Taeil's teaser image stirs fan debate as SM Ent. gets called out for alleged exposure of knee injury

TW: Injured Knee Imagery

Fans are expressing anger and disappointment with SM Entertainment's handling of NCT Taeil's recent motorcycle injury. The controversy unfolded as fans claimed that the entertainment company not only made Taeil work during his recovery but also attempted to conceal the extent of his injuries. This turn of events has sparked outrage among followers of the popular K-pop group NCT, raising concerns about the well-being of artists and the ethical considerations involved in their management.

SM Entertainment faces backlash for exposing Taeil's knee injury

In early August, SM Entertainment announced that Taeil would be taking a hiatus due to a motorcycle accident on his way home. The statement revealed a fracture in his right thigh, requiring surgery. Initial blame from fans was directed at SM Entertainment, especially after additional details, omitted in the company's notice, were disclosed by NCT’s Chenle. This fueled suspicions of preventability, with many pointing fingers at the entertainment company.

Days after the accident, Taeil took to social media to update fans on his recovery, apologizing for the worry caused and assuring them that his surgery had been successful. Despite expressing regret over missing NCT Nation performances, he maintained an optimistic outlook on his recovery. However, recent events have reignited fans' anger towards the company.

As NCT 127 gears up for a comeback, teasers and promotions featuring members, including Taeil, have been shared. On October 3, KST, SM Entertainment released the first version of teasers from the Fact Check MV, showcasing individual images of each member. Fans were initially pleased with the inclusion of a set featuring Taeil. However, their joy turned to outrage when the company reuploaded the images moments later, removing a portion of the original photo that seemed to show Taeil's leg injury. In the original, healing cuts and bruising were visible, and the re-upload cropped the image to exclude his leg.

Fans expressed anger over what they perceived as SM Entertainment's unprofessional behavior and were further upset that Taeil had seemingly resumed work so soon after his injury and surgery. In the midst of the escalating controversy, SM Entertainment has yet to issue any statement regarding the deleted photo. Fans, in response, are intensifying their demands for transparency from the entertainment company.

NCT recent activities

NCT 127 is building anticipation for their upcoming album, promising another captivating release. Comprising nine members—Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, WinWin (currently inactive), Mark, Haechan, and Jungwoo—the group recently shared a teaser video for their forthcoming album, Fact Check. The teaser, titled Deities of Seoul, showcases the members embodying guardians of Seoul, standing united to protect the city from mysterious forces. Fans are eagerly awaiting the full album release to experience the creative and mesmerizing content NCT 127 has in store.

