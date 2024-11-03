NCT’s Taeyong attacked by sasaeng at Navy event; Witnesses detail non-consensual arm-grabbing incident

Recently, NCT’s Taeyong, who is currently serving in the military, attended a Korean Navy event. Fans were excited to get a glimpse of him after a long time. However, it wasn’t a good experience for the K-pop idol since he had to face a sasaeng (obsessive fan) encounter once again. Previously, he spoke out his concerns about constantly being the target of such fans. Seems like, there’s no end to it.

According to eyewitnesses, a fan suddenly approached Taeyong and grabbed his arm. He turned around to see as he was quite startled by her sudden advance. He was reportedly seen visibly flinching and then pulling away before his team quickly intervened and separated the sasaeng from him. He was then escorted by his team to a safer place.

This incident was also filmed by many present at the venue. The videos quickly went viral online, raising concerns once again about his safety.

Check the clip here:

Meanwhile, it has been reported that after his performance at the Korean Navy event, the NCT member found himself overwhelmed by a massive crowd and the situation quickly escalated to chaos. According to reports, he was quickly taken into a nearby building for his safety and waited there until the crowd dispersed.

However, the sasaeng encounter which took shortly before is making his fans worry more than ever. Not too long ago, another unsettling event caused quite a stir. It was reported that on the previous day of the same event, a sasaeng posed as a staff member and sneaked backstage to approach Taeyong without being detected by his security.

Advertisement

The NCT member has had many unsettling encounters with obsessive fans. During an Instagram live on March 19, he even spoke out about it. In particular, during that broadcast, he kept receiving calls from sasaengs from US numbers, causing his mic to be on mute. At one point, he couldn’t hold back anymore and asked them to stop calling him.

“That’s so rude. I’m really scared, so please don’t call me. If you know my number, please don’t call me, please,” he urged and seemed really devastated by the situation.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin sets new personal record as Happy pre-release I’ll Be There debuts at No. 44 on UK’s Official Singles