NCT’s Taeyong, Kun and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu become victims to shocking sasaeng incidents

Recently, NCT’s Taeyong brought attention and tried to pacify fans who were angry on his behalf towards the sasaeng who exposed his home address to other sasaengs on Twitter Space by pretending to be a courier person. Taeyong said that it is not a big deal and they should calm down for him but the fans are fiercely protective, as they should be when such incidents occur.

Taeyong and Kun:

A similar incident occurred with Taeyong before during a live where he was trying to communicate with his fans and he kept getting calls from the USA and even while he declined it, they still insisted on calling him. WayV's Kun went through the same thing as the sasaeng kept calling him while he was on a live, which is expected at this point but it is still uncomfortable for them. Taeyong had spoken about the incident and pleaded with them to stop calling him while Kun just flat out told them to stop this kind of behavior. The fans completely agree with giving the idols the privacy they require, the sasaengs believe they are entitled to contact them.

Beomgyu:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Beomgyu was on live with his members and suddenly he was spammed with calls which he confirmed, saying that it was the 5th time the sasaeng has been calling. He even requested that he wanted to look at the comments and he couldn’t do so because of the calls. In the end, he left his phone on the side and didn’t even use it to play music because of the calls. The sasaeng came forward with the screenshot of their phone, showing they’ve been calling him and even went on to say that if he didn’t want his number exposed, he should not be an idol, angering fans further.

Fans retaliate:

Seeing this, NCTzens and MOAs have been working hard to bring this to SM Entertainment and HYBE’s attention so they can protect their idols better. While the idols try to deal with it calmly, the fans want to protect their idols from people like this who take idols’ privacy as a joke. They’ve been sending emails as well as lodging complaints in hopes the companies can work better at handling sasaengs.

