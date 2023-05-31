NCT’s Taeyong looks solemn in new concept teasers for upcoming solo debut album SHALALA

SM Entertainment unveiled the latest concept teaser images for NCT’s Taeyong’s solo debut SHALALA and he looks different than the previous ones, indicating that the album will also talk about his innermost feelings. He is seen with grayish purple hair paired with a dark denim jacket, t-shirt, and jeans. He looks solemn and lonely, making it seem like he is thinking a lot.

SHALALA:

'Virtual Insanity' remembered for this album is a hip-jump genre track that began from Taeyong's creative mind that basically says 'Assuming that you watch your presentation in a video, it will feel like this music' so it incorporates rap which makes a modern vibe. Another b-side tune 'RUBY' is a medium-rhythm pop sort melody that carefully catches the valuable feelings Taeyong felt while working with his companion and friend Ruby, an old canine. In the chorus, Taeyong's vocals convey his sincere heart to the listener. In addition, '404 File Not Found' is a medium-length pop song with a guitar sound that covers the entire song and shines light on them, and encourages them to move forward together. The song's attractive drum and bass sounds empty and lonely. The album will be released on June 5. Previously, he shared the video for the album. This track film is delivered in an intelligent narrating design, so subsequent to watching the preface video, one can choose the letter set T or Y to appreciate various adaptations of the video. It would appear that the story will enhance the enjoyment of watching.

Taeyong:

Taeyong has previously created music for NCT 127’s discography, showing his skills as a composer and lyricist. He also wrote a song for SM Station called Long Flight that expressed his personal musical styling but it was not enough for fans to understand his innermost feelings which will be expressed in SHALALA. As seen with the highlights, Taeyong will be showing parts of his life through music and fans are excited.

