NCT’s Taeyong says 'no time to feel sick' ahead of group's Seoul concert; Fans express concern for health

NCT fans expressed their concerns for Taeyong's health after a live video session. The mega group is preparing for its concert NCT NATION : To The World which will take place on August 26 in Seoul. After hearing about Taeyong's health, the fans can not help but worry about his condition. They took to social media and expressed their disappointment in the agency as they believed they were not paying attention to the artist's health.

NCT Taeyong's health update

Recently the NCT leader turned on an Instagram live broadcast and spoke about his health issues where he said that he had pain in his chest and that he was worried he would not do well in the upcoming concert of the group. Taeyong has had a packed schedule as a solo artist as well as an NCT member this year, from the group's comeback to his solo release of SHALALA. The singer also gave an extremely amazing performance at the 2023 KCON LA festival during the day. He got on board for his return to South Korea, right after the festival was concluded at night. He even participated in group practices with other members upon return. Just after that day of practice, he was not visible in the group photo indicating his absence during the rehearsals.

Advertisement

This led to fans' concern about his health, given he had already spoken about the issues he was facing before during the live session. On an online fancafe he revealed that he had gone to the hospital for a checkup saying, "Yesterday, I had a high fever and had gone to the hospital immediately". He also revealed he did not have the time to worry as he was busy preparing for the concert, saying, "There was no time to feel sick…"

Fans' reaction

The keen-eyed fans noticed that the Sticker singer was not feeling well during the group practices. They even pointed out that he was wearing a blanket on his shoulder. Fans took to social media to express their worry about his schedules and his health, wishing he would be taking care of himself. On the other hand, some fans were angry at the agency SM Entertainment as they believed they were not taking enough care of their artists' health.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: WATCH: NCT leader Taeyong finally makes his solo debut in kitschy and avant-garde MV for SHALALA