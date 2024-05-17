NCT's Taeyong shares photos with parents and fellow navy soldiers from military training graduation ceremony; see PICS

NCT's Taeyong recently shared snapshots from his graduation ceremony at the Republic of Korea's navy training. Offering fans a glimpse into this milestone, the pictures capture moments of pride and accomplishment as Taeyong marks this significant event in his life.

NCT’s Taeyong graduates from Navy training

On May 17, NCT member Taeyong took to his Instagram to share snapshots from his graduation ceremony at the Republic of Korea's navy training. These images offer fans a glimpse into a significant milestone in Taeyong's life, capturing moments of pride and accomplishment as he marks the completion of his training.

Take a look at the pictures shared here;

The photos come after Taeyong's recent enlistment for mandatory military service, announced by his agency SM Entertainment on March 18. Breaking the hearts of many fans, Taeyong became the first member of NCT to join the service, as he left for the nation’s call on April 15.

As he bid farewell to his fans on Instagram, he expressed his love and promised to return safely, accompanied by photos capturing his final moments with his bandmates, who showered him with love and good wishes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Taeyong's enlistment was conducted privately, without any public event, to ensure safety and minimize congestion at the enlistment site. Ahead of his departure, he shared glimpses of his preparations for the military journey, revealing his new military look to fans.

Advertisement

Throughout this journey, Taeyong has remained grateful to his fans, expressing his gratitude on platforms like Weverse. As he embarked on this new chapter, fans continue to support him, eagerly awaiting his return and celebrating his achievements every step of the way.

More details about Taeyong’s solo activities

Taeyong, originally known for his role in NCT's sub-unit NCT 127, swiftly captured the hearts of fans with his distinctive charm and unparalleled talent. On June 5, 2023, he ventured into the realm of solo music with his debut mini-album, SHALALA, marking a significant milestone in his career.

His solo journey gained further momentum with his successful comeback on February 26, 2024, with the release of TAP. This EP comprises six tracks, including the titular song TAP, along with Run Away, Moon Tour, 404 Loading, Ups & Downs, and APE. The title track TAP is accompanied by a vibrant music video, showcasing Taeyong's exceptional dancing prowess, further solidifying his position as a multifaceted artist in the K-pop industry.

ALSO READ: NCT’s Taeyong says ‘will return as great navy sailor’ marking his basic military training completion; Watch