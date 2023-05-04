NCT's Taeyong to debut solo with 1st album: Everything you need to know

NCT's Taeyong, known for his rap and dance skills and impeccable stage presence, is all set to release his first solo album. The news has thrilled fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of Taeyong's solo project.

SM Entertainment confirms the reports

On May 4, Sports Chosun revealed that the NCT127 member is presently filming his song video and will release his debut solo album in early June.

In reaction to the report, SM Entertainment stated, "Taeyong is preparing his first solo album, which is scheduled for release in June. Please show lots of interest and anticipation."

The announcement was made by SM Entertainment, the label that manages NCT. The news came as a surprise to many fans, who had been speculating about Taeyong's solo debut for quite some time.

What to expect from the album?

The new album is expected to showcase Taeyong's unique style and musicality and is likely to feature a range of genres, including hip-hop, and pop. The album might also feature collaborations with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Taeyong's solo debut has been a long-time anticipation. He has been a part of NCT since its inception in 2016 and has gained a huge following for his incredible performances and charismatic personality. Fans have been eagerly waiting for him to step out on his own and show the world what he is capable of.

Excitement filled in the fandom

Despite many NCT members, including Taeyong, having released solo tracks, Taeyong will be the first member to make his official solo debut with an album. The news of Taeyong's solo debut has already created a buzz among fans with them expressing their excitement and anticipation for the upcoming album. In addition to his work with NCT, Taeyong has also collaborated with other artists, including Red Velvet's Seulgi, for the song ‘Rose’. He has also been a part of SM Entertainment's supergroup, SuperM, which features members from various SM boy groups.

The announcement of Taeyong's solo debut has created a lot of excitement among NCT and K-pop fans. Fans are eagerly waiting for more details about the album and can't wait to see what Taeyong has in store for them.

