NCT's Taeyong to enlist for mandatory military service on April 15 as active duty soldier

Taeyong from NCT is confirmed to depart for his mandatory military service. Additionally, he is the first member of the group who is set to enlist for the same.

NCT's Taeyong confirms military enlistment date; to start active duty in April

On March 18, his group’s agency SM Entertainment issued an official statement mentioning, “NCT's Taeyong is all set to enlist for his military service, which he will depart for on April 15. He will serve in the Navy as an active-duty soldier.”

The agency added that there would be no official events scheduled on the day he will start his service at the recruit training center. His enlistment will be held privately to prevent any incidents from taking place on-site due to congestion.

On this day, SM Entertainment urged the fans to keep supporting him and wish for his good health as he fulfills his duty as a soldier in the Navy.

Earlier in 2023, the NCT127 leader hinted at his enlistment through an online fan club forum. In multiple messages, he spoke about his love and gratitude for his fans, while also delivering subtle references to his military service.

He said, “I will be courageous and talk about this carefully since it’s a very sensitive subject. I might be away from you all for a while starting from next year, okay? But before that time arrives, I’m diligently fulfilling all my schedules and plans since they are very precious to me.”

He further wrote about planning on spending more time with the fans and the members, for whom he deeply cares.

Though at that time SM Entertainment didn’t release any announcement, it’s coming after almost 6 months of his hinting towards the same.

On this day, Taeyong also took to his Weverse and shared an update with the fans. He penned a heartful message talking about his upcoming enlistment while reflecting on his journey with NCT and the fans.

More about NCT127 leader Taeyong's latest activities

Meanwhile, the K-pop idol recently unveiled his 2nd solo mini-album titled TAP. Released on February 26, 2024, the EP features a total of six tracks including the title track TAP, Moon Tour, Run Away, 404 Loading, Ups & Downs, and APE.

This highly-anticipated comeback from Taeyong was well-received by the fans, especially the music video of the lead song that captures a powerful performance by the singer, resonating with his unique aura and style.

