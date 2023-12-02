NCT's Taeyong's alleged smoking video sparks online debate; fans react

NCT's Taeyong sparked debate as an alleged video of him smoking in Japan surfaced. Netizens question whether he was in a designated smoking area, as smoking on streets is often illegal in Japan unless specified.

Netizens debate over alleged smoking video of NCT's Taeyong

A video purportedly showing NCT's Taeyong smoking in Japan recently went viral, stirring significant attention online. The footage, allegedly filmed in September 2023 on the streets of Japan, sparked controversy as the original poster claimed smoking on streets is illegal in the country.

It's been suggested that the video was disseminated online by a RIIZE akgae, potentially to divert focus from Seunghan's recent controversy. Quickly gaining traction, the video amassed over 400,000 views.

Amidst the uproar, supporters of the star have come forward, highlighting Taeyong's adulthood and asserting that his action isn't illegal. However, conflicting information emerges regarding the legality of street smoking in Osaka, the alleged location of the video. While some claim it's unlawful in non-designated areas, others contest this interpretation.

The situation has sparked debate among fans and netizens, with discussions revolving around smoking regulations, individual freedoms, and the motives behind circulating the video. As the controversy unfolds, it prompts a broader conversation about privacy, the responsibility of fans in sharing content, and the scrutiny faced by public figures in their everyday actions.

NCT, alongside other SM Entertainment artists, is set to take the stage at SMTOWN LIVE 2024 in Tokyo Dome

SM Entertainment recently unveiled a star-studded lineup for their highly anticipated SMTOWN LIVE 2024 event at Tokyo Dome. The concert boasts an impressive array of artists from the label, featuring chart-toppers like NCT, WayV, aespa, and Red Velvet, among other stellar acts under the SM Entertainment banner. With this diverse and powerhouse lineup, the event promises a thrilling showcase, bringing together a mix of established and rising talents from the industry.

Fans eagerly await this electrifying gathering, anticipating a memorable night of performances uniting some of K-pop's most influential and promising stars all on one stage.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK secures top 10 spot on 2023 Billboard Year End Top Tours Charts with 29 concerts