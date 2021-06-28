NCT's Taeyong's voice shines in self composed track Swimming Pool feat special freestyle dance performance

NCT’s Taeyong has shared a new self-composed track! Read on to find out.

Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, Dancer and Composer - NCT's frontman Lee Taeyong dons all of these hats with style! A couple of days back, the talented idol charmed stan Twitter with his amazing performance to NCT U's Make A Wish (Birthday Song) featuring Red Velvet's Seulgi! Fans were eagerly awaiting to see what he does next, and well, we don't have to wait for too long! Taeyong is already back with a new self-composed track!

Titled Swimming Pool, Taeyong penned the lyrics to this beautiful track which is co-composed by Zayson, who’s best known for his work on GOT7‘s Last Piece. Taeyong speaks about how he is tired of running and wants to swim across to the other side, the better side. The lyrics are deep and meaningful and Taeyong's deep voice really shines through this pensive and sentimental self-composed track. Not just that, Taeyong also uploaded a freestyle dance performance on his official Instagram. In the video, you can see him dancing in what looks like a dilapidated building.

You can check out Taeyong's dance below:

Taeyong first revealed his SoundCloud account in March, when he released two versions of his self-composed song ‘Dark Clouds’. Since then, he has been actively releasing his self-composed music and also collaborating with his labelmates. He has previously released the demo for 'Rose' which featured Red Velvet's Seulgi and 'Monroe' with EXO and SuperM's Baekhyun!

