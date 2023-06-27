NCT's Taeyong's sister REACTS to him meeting Manu Rios, Emily Ratajkowski, and Pharrell Williams

NCT’s Taeyong made his debut appearance as a global ambassador for a fashion show in Paris, France. However, what truly solidified his position as the center of attention during the event was his interactions with various celebrities. It was not only he who was excited to meet the various artists, but his sister was going gaga over his posts.

‘I am fainting’- His sister exclaims

After his appearance for the LOEWE SS24 fashion show, his sister Emily was going crazy. Fans tweeted about Emily's reaction where she exclaimed that she couldn't believe this was happening. She seemed so happy and proud that his brother met all the historic legends. However, the one interaction she was most ecstatic about was his meeting with Pharrell Williams. She couldn’t believe it when two amazing rappers, songwriters, and producers met.

He also crossed paths with Manu Ríos, a Spanish singer, actor, and model who gained significant recognition for his portrayal of Patrick Blanco Commerford in the popular Netflix series ‘Elite’. Fans have also seemed to have recorded his interaction with Emily Ratajkowski, an American model and writer.

Other notable celebrity interactions Taeyong had

Taeyong had an encounter with Rihito Itagaki. He is a model and Japanese actor, well-known for his roles in ‘The Promised Neverland’ and ‘Kamen Rider Zi-O NEXT TIME: Geiz, Majesty.’ He also gained the attention of Jonathan Anderson, a Northern Irish fashion designer who serves as the creative director for LOEWE. Taeyong also had a meeting with Troye Sivan, an Australian singer, songwriter, and actor known for his role in HBO's ‘The Idol’ alongside BLACKPINK's Jennie. Troye Sivan has been gaining attention for his connections to various top K-Pop stars.

