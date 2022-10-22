NCT’s Ten poses in the first set of teaser images for upcoming single ‘Birthday’

According to SM Entertainment on the 21st, as the fifth song of SM 'STATION: NCT LAB', Ten's solo song 'Birthday' will be released on various music sites at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on October 26th. SM explained that the new song 'Birthday' is an R&B dance genre song, featuring minimally repeating drums and marimba sounds. Ten showed 'Paint Me Naked' through 'Station' in October last year, and expects to see a new look through her new song. Meanwhile, 'NCT Lab' is an archiving project where you can meet NCT members' various music activities such as solo songs, self-composed songs, and unit songs.

NCT:

Recently, NCT Dream's first movie 'NCT DREAM THE MOVIE: In A DREAM' has been confirmed to be released in theaters around the world in November. 'NCT DREAM THE MOVIE: In A DREAM' was held at the Olympic Stadium in September, NCT DREAM's second concert 'NCT DREAM TOUR 'THE DREAM SHOW2: In A DREAM' (hereinafter 'The Dream Show 2') site It is the first film of NCT Dream, which contains the vivid enthusiasm of 'The Dream Show 2' which is NCT Dream's second solo concert held at Jamsil Olympic Stadium after 6 years of debut.

Ten:

Ten is a Thai singer and dancer based in South Korea and China. He debuted with South Korean boy group NCT in 2016 as part of its first sub-unit, NCT U. Since 2019, he has been active mainly as a member of NCT's China-based unit WayV and the South Korean supergroup SuperM. Ten has also released several solo singles through the SM Station project: ‘Dream in a Dream’ (2017), ‘New Heroes’ (2018) and ‘Paint Me Naked’ (2021).

On August 17, Ten debuted as part of WayV's second sub-unit named WayV-Ten & Yangyang with a single titled ‘Low Low’. On October 25, Ten appeared as a special judge for the wild card round of the fourth season of the dance competition show ‘Street Dance of China’. Ten later participated in the recording of NCT's third studio album ‘Universe’, released on December 14. He appeared on four songs: ‘OK!’ and ‘Round&Round’ as NCT U, as well as ‘Miracle’ with WayV and ‘Beautiful’ with NCT 2021.