NCT's Ten rockets through iTunes Top Songs charts in 16 countries with solo release 'Paint Me Naked'

NCT's Ten proves that he is a force to reckon with! On August 11, it was revealed that 'Paint Me Naked' had topped iTunes Top songs charts in at least 16 regions, including India, Thailand, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Poland, Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

On August 10 at 2:30 pm IST, Ten dropped his SM STATION single accompanied by the music video for it. 'Paint Me Naked' is a pop-rock genre track with a cool guitar riff and Ten's dynamic vocals. Lyrically, the English-language song expresses young and carefree love and the freedom of joy that comes with it. The warm vocals and heartfelt expressions create a fun atmosphere, giving the message of liberation. Ten has previously released 'Dream in a dream' and 'New Heroes' as a part of SM STATION

To celebrate this amazing feat, Ten will be performing his new single on Mnet's 'M Countdown', which will be aired on August 12, KBS2TV's 'Music Bank' on August 13, and MBC's 'Show! Music Core' along with SBS 'Inkigayo' on August 15. We are really excited!

