NCT’s Ten to hold first solo concert 1001 MOVEMENT: STUNNER in Seoul followed by Asia Tour; know full schedule

NCT’s Ten is stepping into the solo spotlight with his first-ever solo concert in Seoul this April. Known for his exceptional dance skills, unique vocal tone, and magnetic stage presence, Ten has impressed audiences as a member of NCT, WayV, and SuperM. Now, he’s set to showcase his personal artistry on an even grander scale with a concert that promises to be a feast for the senses.

Titled 2025 Ten Concert 1001 MOVEMENT: STUNNER in Seoul, the highly anticipated event will take place on April 12 and 13 at the Bluesquare SOL Travel Hall in Yongsan, Seoul. This marks an important moment in Ten’s career, as he steps onto the stage alone to deliver a performance that will reflect his artistic identity.

NCT's fans can expect high-energy choreography, breathtaking visuals, and a setlist carefully curated to highlight his strengths as a performer. With his extensive experience in performing as part of group acts and collaborations, Ten now has the chance to showcase his individual artistry without any limitations.

Following his Seoul concerts, Ten will set out on a solo tour across Asia, bringing his highly anticipated show to international fans. While official tour dates and cities have yet to be announced, there is already widespread excitement among fans across different countries, eager to see Ten in a more intimate solo setting.

Due to the high demand and limited seating, tickets for the Seoul concerts are expected to sell out quickly. Fans who are members of his official fan club will have early access to pre-sales on March 10 at 8 p.m. KST, while general ticket sales will open on March 11 at 8 p.m. KST. Tickets will be available exclusively through Interpark Ticket. As this is Ten’s first-ever solo concert, fans are advised to act fast once sales go live to ensure they don’t miss out on this special event.

Ahead of his solo concert, Ten is also preparing to release his highly anticipated second mini-album, STUNNER, on March 24 at 6 p.m. KST. Fans are particularly excited about STUNNER, as Ten has been known to push boundaries with his solo releases.