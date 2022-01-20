NCT's 'Universe' charts on Billboard 200 for 4th week; NCT 127's 'Sticker' continues its winning streak

On January 19, Billboard revealed that NCT’s latest studio album 'Universe' had ranked number 133 on the latest Billboard 200 marking its fourth consecutive week on the chart. But this wasn't the only record 'Universe' snagged! Besides Billboard 200, 'Universe' also spent its fourth week in a row at number 1 on the World Albums chart, in addition to maintaining its position at number 6 on the Top Current Album Sales chart.

The album ranked number 7 on this week’s Top Album Sales chart and number 20 on the Independent Albums chart as well. NCT 127's 'Sticker' had a tall order to live up and well it certainly delivered! 'Sticker' spent its 17th consecutive week on the Billboard 200, extending its own record as the longest-charting K-pop album released in 2021. After debuting at number 3 in September, the album has successfully remained on the chart for every week since, and it ranked number 196 for the week ending on January 22. (Only two other K-pop artists have ever managed to chart an album for 17 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200: BTS and BLACKPINK.)

'Sticker' also rose to number 3 on this week’s World Albums chart and number 7 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, in addition to ranking number 9 on the Top Album Sales chart and number 33 on the Independent Albums chart. Finally, NCT and NCT 127 charted separately on Billboard’s Artist 100 at number 64 and number 77 respectively.

