NCT's 'Universe' makes a smashing debut in top 20 of Billboard 200; Becomes 5th best selling album in the U.S

On December 28, Billboard officially announced that NCT’s new studio album 'Universe' had debuted at number 20 on its famous Top 200 Albums chart. 'Universe' was also the fifth best-selling album of the week in the United States, debuting at number 5 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart for the week ending on January 1.

Previously, NCT 127 landed four albums on the Billboard 200, which also included their latest album 'Sticker,' which is currently the longest-charting K-pop album of 2021 (after debuting at number 3, the album is now in its 13th consecutive week on the chart). 'Universe' marks NCT’s second Billboard 200 entry as a full group. NCT entered the chart for the first time as a full group last year with 'RESONANCE Pt. 1.'

Also, NCT wrote a new record as they exceeded a total of 10 million album copies sold in 2021. The group exceeded sold 10.91 million copies this past year, including the albums released by the unit groups, including NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and WayV. NCT is continuing to show their immense popularity and brand power as they sell millions of albums every year. Congratulations to NCT!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: NCT announces 2021 full group comeback with their third album 'Universe' on THIS date

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.