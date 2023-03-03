NCT’s Yuta confirmed to play one of the main leads for the upcoming manga based Japanese slice of life series

NCT’s Yuta will play an active role as the main character in the Japanese drama 'Play It Cool, Guys'.

Play It Cool, Guys:

Yuta has been cast in the role of Ichikura Hayate, the male lead in the new drama 'Play It Cool, Guys' on Japanese TV Tokyo channel, to present a different charm. Based on the popular Japanese animation of the same name, 'Play It Cool, Guys' is a drama about four men who are entangled through fateful encounters. It draws and gives a warm impression.

Hayate Ichikura, a handsome college student played by Yuta in the series, is a person who is dissatisfied with his character and repeats stupid actions. Yuta is expected to attract local viewers by showing off her colorful charm through this work. Yuta is active globally through group NCT activities, and announced her acting debut with the movie 'HiGH&LOW THE WORST X' released in Japan last year. Meanwhile, Japanese TV Tokyo's 'Play It Cool, Guys', in which Yuta plays the main character, will be broadcast every Friday, starting with the first broadcast on April 15th.

As the last plan of 'SM 3.0', which contains new changes, SM Entertainment announced the end of the infinite expansion system of 'NCT' (Neo Culture Technology, NCT) and a plan to protect various artists. CEO Tak said, "Through today's announcement, I think fans will be able to lessen their worries about the artists they have these days. Today, they are the driving force behind 'SM 3.0' that we promised and a companion to walk together in the 'SM 3.0' era.

We prepared this event to communicate honestly and clearly with SM fans around the world." The most notable part is the end of the infinite expansion system of 'NCT'. CEO Lee said, "One of the true meanings of 'SM 3.0' is the change to SM 'for the fans.' In 2017, the tentatively named ‘NCT TOKYO’ team debuted, and the infinite expansion will end.”

