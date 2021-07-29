Neena Gupta on her role in Zee 5’s Dial 100: Realised it’s not an all black role, but one that has many shades

Neena Gupta has always been known and lauded for her bold and unconventional choices, be it in her personal life or her career. The National Award-winning actress jumped back into the limelight with back-to-back appearances in popular commercial films in 2018, including Badhaai Ho, Mulk and Veere Di Wedding. Her presence on different OTT platforms cannot be missed, be it in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, or in Masaba Masaba. Continuing her stint on OTT, Gupta will be next seen in Zee5’s Dial 100, which will premiere on August 6th. She plays the grieving mother Seema Pallav, who sets out on a personal mission to settle scores with a cop, played by Manoj Bajpayee.

However, what comes as a surprise is the fact that Neena had initially rejected the role, because of its negative character. Speaking to Mid-Day, she said, “When the casting person called, I was told it’s a negative character who wants to take revenge. I told him point-blank that I didn’t want to do it. I don’t like doing negative roles because once you do it, you get bracketed. But my manager convinced me to hear the narration, explaining how the character’s arc develops. That’s when I realised it’s not an [all-black] role, but one that has many shades.”

According to Neena, it is nuanced roles like these, that has made the recent phase of her career so fulfilling and enriching. The actress recounts that back in the day, she did not get to play such roles. She wonders what exactly led director Rensil D’Silva and co-producer Siddharth P Malhotra to consider her for Seema’s role in the crime thriller Dial 100.

Neena said that although she had three ideas on how to approach the character of an avenging mother, it was director Rensil who helped her figure out the rhythm of the character. The actress said, “How do you play such a role without the risk of going over-the-top? I had figured three ways of playing the character, but Rensil asked me to approach it in a totally different way. He gave me the rhythm of the character.”

In June 2021, Neena Gupta released her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh under Penguin Random House India. She will be seen in the second season of Masaba Masaba based on her and daughter Masaba Gupta.

