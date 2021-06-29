Neeraj Madhav talks about his ‘first crush’ and other lesser-known facts of his life

Neeraj Madhav, ‘The Family Man’ fame takes a stroll down memory lane when love was all about ‘butterflies’.

Known for playing the antagonist ‘Moosa Rehman’ in ‘The Family Man’ season 1, Neeraj Madhav has recently revealed some unknown facts of his life. The 31-year-old opened up about his ‘first crush’ to the woman he ended up marrying. In a heartfelt piece for Humans of Bombay, Neeraj recalled his school days. For him, dating was out of the question. Neeraj wrote, “I've studied in an all-boys school which meant I had little female interaction. So dating someone was out of the question because I was awkward around girls.”

Neeraj soon met a girl at a coaching centre and bumped into each other at the water dispenser. “I noticed her kohl-rimmed big brown eyes. They were so captivating. For the first time, I felt butterflies. The rest of the day was a blur, but I remember smiling a lot. Every day, I’d look forward to my classes. We didn't speak, but sometimes, she'd smile at me and I'd turn into a red tomato! We boarded buses from different stops, but I'd wait at her stop till she left and then walk towards mine. It was our little ritual. Some of my school friends waited with me and pushed me to speak to her but I couldn't. So, what followed was a sheer embarrassment," he wrote recalling the old times.

It was a time back then, when there was no Facebook and Neeraj had no phone. “Meanwhile, I was training for a dance reality show. And so, when I got in, I left my classes. My last day there was the last time I saw her. Over time, I moved out of the city. But I’d think about her sometimes. And then once, a girl called me. She didn’t say who she was but she knew about the shirt I wore on my farewell & my favourite food joint in my hometown. I couldn’t confirm it but I knew it was her! Obviously, it didn’t turn out to be anything!,” continued Neeraj.

Neeraj's story was truly very old-school. However, it has been over 10 years and so much has changed since then for him. “Today, I’m married to the love of my life & have a beautiful baby girl. And while I’m amazed that as a teenager I felt such strong emotions for someone, love for me now is no longer about the butterflies but rather about the feeling of coming home,” read the last excerpt from his post.

In terms of work, Neeraj is gearing up for his next Netflix series ‘Feels like Ishq’.

