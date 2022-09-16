Neerja to Ek Doctor Ki Maut: 5 films featuring Shabana Azmi that can be binge-watched this weekend

Shabana Azmi dominated the films of the parallel cinema in the 70s and 80s and has worked with the best of art-house directors in the country. Although known for her work in films watched by a limited set of audience, she has also played significant roles in commercial films.

Yet another week has gone by in the blink of an eye and the weekend is finally here to relax and rejuvenate. Weekends are to unwind, retire and relax after a week full of commitments, deadlines, and targets to be met. Every week sees the release of new movies and series. But this week, we will be recommending 5 Shabana Azmi films that can be watched, as the legend celebrates her birthday this weekend.

Have a look at 5 Shabana Azmi films that can be watched digitally, this weekend:

1. Neerja (Disney+Hotstar) : Neerja, a flight attendant, boards Pan Am flight 73 in 1986. When the flight is hijacked by terrorists, Neerja risks her life to stall the terrorists from attacking the passengers on board. Shabana Azmi essays the role of Neerja's mother and the scenes featuring the duo are the most effective and emotionally moving. This Ram Madhvani directorial can be watched on Disney+Hotstar.

2. Earth (Voot) : A beautiful Hindu woman, who works as a nanny, finds herself caught between the affections of two Muslim men while also dealing with the devastating consequences of the partition. Shabana Azmi essays the role of Older Lenny in this Aamir Khan starrer, which can be watched on Voot.

3. Chalk and Duster: Jyoti, a teacher who is passionate about teaching, stands up for a fellow teacher, Vidya, and fights against her unjustified dismissal by the school's new principal, Kamini Gupta. Shabana Azmi essays the role of the teacher who is fired from her job by the new principal.

4. Jazbaa (ZEE5): Anuradha, an honest lawyer and a single mother, finds herself in a do-or-die situation when her daughter Sanaya is kidnapped. The kidnapper then blackmails her to defend a rapist, Miyaaz Shaikh. Shabana Azmi essays the role of Garima Choudhary with ease and grace. The film can be watched on ZEE5.

5. Ek Doctor Ki Maut (Jio Movies) : When Dr Roy discovers a vaccine for leprosy, his superiors in the health ministry suppress him and transfer him to a remote village. Shabana Azmi as Mr. Roy's wife Seema performs her role diligently and effectively. You can watch this movie on Jio Movies.

