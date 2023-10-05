Neha Dhupia to make her OTT debut with new series, calls it 'fun concept'; DEETS inside

Neha Dhupia won the Femina Miss India in 2002 and also represented the country at Miss Universe the same year. She made her Bollywood debut the next year and since then, she has appeared in a number of successful films and reality shows. Now, Neha is gearing up for her OTT debut series and has opened up about it.

Neha Dhupia to make her OTT series debut

After years of acting on the big screen with films, Neha Dhupia is ready to make her foray into the web series world. The actress will be part of a show with 'family-centric humor' and it will be helmed by a debutant director. Its shooting will start in late October this year and it will take place in Mumbai and Delhi. The yet-to-be-titled show will explore human relationships in today's day and age from the point of view of a nuclear family.

In a statement, Neha expressed her excitement for the project and said: "I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful project that not only marks my debut in the OTT series space. It’s a fun concept and I can’t wait to explore a whole new gamut of quirks that the project and script tied in with it".

Neha made her digital debut with the 2018 Netflix, anthology film Lust Stories in which she featured in Karan Johar's segment starring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. She was last seen playing the role of a pregnant cop in A Wednesday, starring Yami Gautam.

Neha Dhupia celebrated her son's birthday with a superhero-themed bash

On October 3rd, Neha and Angad Bedi's son Guriq turned 2. To celebrate the occasion, the couple decided to have a superhero-themed birthday bash where the birthday boy was dressed as Batman. Angad, meanwhile, also wore a Superman t-shirt and cap while Neha wore a blue cape. The entire decor had cuts of superheroes. Many celebrities including Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan wished him on his birthday.

