From neon blast to glitter overdose; Here are the top summer trends inspired by K pop icons

We are looking at the best summer trends you can cop from the most iconic stars in the Korean industry to nail your perfect party look.

With lockdown opening up and parties and socially distanced outings ahead of us, we’re looking at the trends we cant wait to wear as things start opening up! Whether you wanna go all out or keep it subtle for your big debut back into the world, our list of trends from K-pop stars you can take inspiration from has got something for everyone.

Light colours are the crowning jewel of the summer season, be it in any fabric or design, as long as you have a pastel wardrobe, you’re set to shine on this summer. Inspired by BLACKPINK’s Lisa, match your eye makeup with equally cute lip gloss in pink and coral shades.

Go all out with your favourite colour and try some glitter eyeshadow in that! We took cues from APRIL’s Naeun for her glitter eyeshadows in pink! This look would go well with either day or night parties.

Hop on the neon bandwagon and try some neon blast for your next makeup look like Sunmi. We love her bright neon eye makeup combinations that will surely be a hit at your next party! Instead of blending the colours, her makeup artist applied each of them in edgy angles to make a more interesting high fashion look.

Bold and Brave: A bold lip colour can be the main highlight of your look. Take cues from HyunA, and try a velvety red or matte lipstick. Or if you’re feeling adventurous, go for a darker, deeper shade in a combination of wine, purples, and grays. This style is best for glamorous outfits and statement-making looks. Just keep the rest of your makeup minimal, and you’ll be ready for a grand event.

ALSO READ: Red Velvet Comeback 2020? SM Entertainment hints at a spoiler in Taeyeon’s music video

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×