Netflix 2025 unscripted Korean shows lineup revealed: Culinary Class Wars 2, Physical Asia, Kian’s Bizzare B&B and more

Netflix has revealed its 2025 lineup of Korean films, series, and variety shows, offering something for everyone. For unscripted content fans, eight shows will debut or return, including the eagerly awaited second season of Culinary Class Wars and Physical: 100, which expands into an international competition with Physical: Asia. While Single’s Inferno 4 is currently keeping viewers hooked, returning favorites like The Devil’s Plan season 2 will make them glued to the screens. Whether you enjoy cooking, physical challenges, or dating reality shows, the lineup has it all in 2025. Read on for all the exciting details!

Single’s Inferno Season 4

Single’s Inferno is a unique dating reality show where singles compete for love while stranded on a remote island known as Inferno. The goal is simple: form a couple with another contestant to escape Inferno and enjoy the luxury of Paradise, a lavish hotel suite. Netflix is currently streaming Single's Inferno fourth season, premiered from January 14, 2025, keeping fans amused with more intense romantic drama and unexpected twists.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B

Kian’s Bizarre B&B is an upcoming variety show where Kian84 brings his creative vision to life by designing and running a one-of-a-kind guesthouse in the scenic paradise of Ulleungdo. Known for his genuine personality on shows like Home Alone and Adventure by Accident, Kian84 will host the homestay, offering an authentic experience as he interacts with a variety of young guests. Netflix has earlier confirmed that BTS' Jin and Ji Ye Eun will also make appearances on the show. Kian’s Bizarre B&B is set to premiere in the second quarter of 2025.

The Devil’s Plan Season 2

The Devil’s Plan is a thrilling survival game show where contestants from varied backgrounds come together for seven days of intense challenges and strategic gameplay, all vying for the title of the ultimate mastermind. Building on the success of Season 1, the upcoming second season amps up the excitement with 14 contestants, two more than before, promising even more high-stakes and mind-bending battles. The Devil’s Plan Season 2 is set to premiere in the second quarter of 2025.

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies is the follow-up to the impactful documentary In the Name of God. This new chapter will cover the heartbreaking story of JMS and share the powerful testimonies of survivors from some of Korea’s most tragic events. The documentary will premiere in the third quarter of 2025.

Better Late Than Single

Better Late Than Single or Eternal Singles is a groundbreaking dating reality series that follows adults who have never been in a relationship. With the help of expert coaching and makeover, they set out on a transformative journey to find love. The series is set to premiere in the third quarter of 2025.

Crime Scene Zero

Crime Scene Zero is Korea’s first-ever RPG (Role-Playing Game) variety show, where participants assume different roles to solve a murder mystery. Netflix plans to release the show in the third quarter of 2025.

Physical: Asia

After dominating Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV Series (Non-English) for two years, Physical: 100 returns bigger and better as Physical: Asia. This season, athletes from across Asia will form teams representing their countries, battling for national pride and glory. Physical: Asia is set to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Culinary Class Wars Season 2

Culinary Class Wars is the intense 100-person cooking competition that sparked a global obsession with K-cooking survival in 2024. It became the first Korean unscripted series on Netflix to top the Global Top 10 (Non-English) for three consecutive weeks. The hit show is returning for its second season, set to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2025.