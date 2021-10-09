Netflix announces That 70s Show spin off That 90s Show with Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp

Say hello to the Wisconsin gang again for Netflix has ordered a spin-off of That 70s Show with the title That 90s Show! To add more, Eric Forman's (Topher Grace) parents Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) have been confirmed to return for the upcoming show.

According to Variety, Netflix has currently ordered 10 episodes of Season 1 and it will be a multi-cam sitcom like the original Fox series. Variety notes that the upcoming series will start from the year 1995 when Leia Forman, Eric and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter would be shown visiting her grandparents for summer, and she shall make new friends at the Point Place which used to be her parents' hangout spot. The official synopsis of the new show, according to ET Canada says that Leia would also be "under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red."

The writers for the spin-off include original series creators Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner. Executive producer and showrunner Gregg Mettler will also share the writing responsibilities for the new show. The original series had debuted on Fox in 1998. With That 70s Show coming for a spin-off, fans can't help but wonder if the original cast apart from Smith and Jo Rupp would also be a part of the new show. The series had some highly-celebrated cast members including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama, along with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp in the lead.

What do you think of the new series? Share your thoughts about That 90s Show announcement in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Ashton Kutcher: 10 Interesting facts about the star that you probably didn't know