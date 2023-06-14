Netflix announces return of Physical: 100 and coming of age reality show Nineteen to Twenty

The production of the second season of the variety show Physical: 100 has been confirmed by Netflix which is an outrageous endurance game diversion in which 100 individuals who are pleased to be the most grounded physicals to track down the most remarkable actual body. The show made it to No. 1 in the category, reached the TOP 10 in 82 countries, and captivated the world with 192.63 million hours of cumulative viewing time over six weeks.

Physical: 100:

By demonstrating unpredictable developments through extreme quests that required strength, endurance, agility, balance, and strong mental power, they simultaneously captivated viewers all over the world. Physical: 100 Season 2, which started a new journey to find the "most perfect physical," is back with 100 people who have the strongest physicals, no matter what age, gender, nationality, or weight class they are. In a worldview that has become more powerful due to its overwhelming scale and meticulously designed quests, the new 100 participants, who will provide a sense of immersion that extends beyond Season 1, are anticipated to constantly test their limits and enter the competition to become the last person standing.

Nineteen to Twenty:

From July 11 (Tuesday), the youth reality show 19/20 or Nineteen to Twenty, which documents the special moments of growth of Gen Z, who are still clumsy and young, will meet viewers worldwide on Netflix. It will air between the last week of being a 19-year-old and the first week of being a 20-year-old. This time around, a teaser poster was released that features young people brightly rushing toward school in school uniforms. This image immediately grabs attention. In the last week of their teens, Gen Z youths born in 2004 learn valuable lessons at 'Nineteen School,' and in the first week of their 20s, they spend time together in 'Twenty House,' a space where they can make special memories as adults without their parents or teachers. In contrast, PD Kim Jae Won, who creaed Nineteen to Twenty following Single's Inferno, a show about hot couples of young men and women in their 20s and 30s, stated that '19/20' is a program with a fresh sensibility filmed in winter and aired in summer, foreshadowing Nineteen to Twenty a youth reality entertainment show that will color our hearts with the fresh color of first love this summer with a different charm.

