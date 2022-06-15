Netflix announces ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’; Reality show based on series to come with a massive grand prize

‘Squid Game’ is going to be made into a competition show! On June 14, Netflix announced that a new show, ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’, is being launched based on the mega-hit original series, ‘Squid Game’.

The original series, created by director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong Hyuk, followed 456 competitors joining a mysterious survival game with a reward of 45.6 billion KRW. After joining the game, the competitors learn the catch: either you win, or you are eliminated, permanently.

The upcoming reality series, much like ‘Squid Game’, will have 456 competitors. Netflix released a video announcing more details about ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’. The video includes the text: “The biggest Netflix show ever becomes the biggest reality series ever with our biggest prize ever. 456 players. 4.56 million USD. The biggest risk is not playing.”

Watch the video for more details about the show and casting, below:

Once entering the application page, further details are revealed: “You’ve seen the drama, now it’s your chance to take part in Netflix’s biggest ever social experiment! This supersized unscripted show turns the scripted world of the drama into reality. Real-life players will be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe and will never know what’s coming next. Here they’ll compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor* and walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

With a fortune up for grabs, who will be an ally, who will you trust, and who will you betray in this ultimate test of character? *Please note: Win or lose, all players will leave unscathed. But if you win, you win big!”

Reportedly, participants will play various games that appeared in the show, along with newly added games. Anyone in the world who can speak English is welcome to apply to participate in the reality series. Further, the reality series will be made into 10 episodes, and unlike the original series, those who fail to win will merely be going home empty-handed.

Meanwhile, Netflix also recently confirmed season 2 of 'Squid Game', by releasing a short trailer and a message by director Hwang Dong Hyuk.