Netflix announces You S3 release date; Penn Badgley aka Joe Goldberg TORMENTED over being a dad in teaser clip

Netflix just announced that the highly-anticipated show--You is finally on the way with Season 3! Taking to YouTube, Netflix posted an eerie clip where Penn Badgley’s character Joe Goldberg is tormented about becoming a father and deciding what to name his new baby boy. Along with the clip, the streaming platform wrote: “And a baby makes 3. YOU S3 coming October 15, only on Netflix.”

For the unversed, the third and upcoming season will star Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg), Victoria Pedretti (Love Quinn-Goldberg), Saffron Burrows (Dottie Quinn), Tati Gabrielle (Marianne), Dylan Arnold (Theo), Shalita Grant (Sherry), Travis Van Winkle (Cary), Scott Speedman (Matthew), Michaela McManus (Natalie), Shannon Chan-Kent (Kiki), Ben Menhl (Dante), Chris O’Shea (Andrew), Christopher Sean (Brandon), and more.

Here’s the official synopsis of the show: In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.

