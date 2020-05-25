Netflix bags the digital streaming rights of Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam? Find out

The digital streaming rights of Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming from has been acquired by Netflix. However, it will not be streamed on the OTT platform before its theatrical release.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Master, in which he will be seen with Thalapathy Vijay, is currently at the post-production stage, and it is expected that the makers will soon announce about the release of the film’s teaser. The teaser of his yet another upcoming film Ka Pae Ranasingam, which has Aishwarya Rajessh as the female lead, was released last week and it was received with a loud cheer. Meanwhile, a new report has emerged, stating that the digital streaming rights of his next biggie Laabam has been bagged by Netflix.

Directed by SP Jananathan, who also directed his Purompokku Engira Podhuvadamai, Laabam has Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Vijay Sethupathi’s intriguing first look poster from the film was released recently, and it caught social media by a storm. It is also being reported that the film will not be streamed on the OTT platform before its theatrical release. An official confirmation on the same is however awaited. Meanwhile, Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will have Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan as the leading ladies.

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the lead actor in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara as the leading ladies. Hearsay has that he will be seen sharing the screen space with Kamal Haasan for Thalaivan Irukindran, which is said to be the sequel of Kamal Haasan’s Devar Magan. Reportedly, he will be seen as the son of Nassar, who played the main antagonist in Devar Magan.

Credits :Behindwoods

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×