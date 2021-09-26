Netflix CONFIRMS fourth season of Sex Education at TUDUM event; Ncuti Gatwa makes announcement

Netflix is preparing for another Sex Education session. On Saturday (September 25), as per Just Jared, the streaming giant officially announced a fourth season of the comedy series has been greenlit as part of its day-long TUDUM festival , sharing the news with a vintage-style clip from 'Moordale News.' However, Ncuti Gatwa and Kedar Williams-Stirling made the announcement.

Check out Netflix's tweet here:

Breaking News out of #TUDUM! Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/8N2WwNLqoG — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the series, it began with the tale of the anxious young Otis (Asa Butterfield), who had acquired a lot of sex knowledge from his sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson). When Maeve (Emma Mackey), a fellow student, discovers there's money to be gained from Otis' counsel, the two devise a plan to assist their high school's sexually active student population. However, Sex Education is surprisingly pleasant and tries to portray sex in a positive light rather than something to be dreaded or avoided.

Interestingly, it's a difficult balancing act that the showrunners have made seem simple, and it's obvious that the show's popularity hasn't waned since Season 3 was released only a week ago, and Netflix has already greenlit a fourth season. However, viewers are sure to be ecstatic at the major news, since the season 3 finale left off with some serious concerns regarding the future of Moordale Secondary, which is being put up for sale.

Meanwhile, now the dilemma is whether Season 4 will be the last since these youngsters will have to graduate and the actors will age out of their roles at some time. But, in the meanwhile, let us rejoice at the news that more Sex Education is on the way. Seasons 1–3 are available to watch on Netflix.

ALSO READ:Sex Education Season 3 Review: Asa Butterfield & Emma Mackey's show soars with its empathetic narrative