Netflix CONFIRMS The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys franchises coming to an end in 2021

Streaming giant Netflix recently confirmed that two beloved franchises are going to end this year in 2021! Both, The Kissing Booth 3 and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, will be the last movies of the franchises and will be released in 2021.

The last movie--To All the Boys I've Loved Before: Always and Forever, Lara Jean will follow Lara Jean (Lana Condor) as she prepares for her life beyond high school. However, after she goes on two life-changing trips, Lara will find herself reimagining what her life with her family, friends and Peter (Noah Centineo) will look like after graduation. While, The Kissing Booth 3 will see Elle Evans (Joey King), who, in the summer before college, must decide if she will attend Harvard, where her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi), attends or join her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) at UC Berkeley.

To coincide with the announcement of their 2021 film slate, Netflix also dropped a star-filled preview, teasing some of the flicks that will be coming to the small screen throughout the year, watch it below!

In the clip above, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Melissa McCarthy, Joey King, Lana Condor, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Garner, Halle Berry, Noah Centineo, Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and many more stars are seen announcing the news.

Credits :Netflix via Youtube

