Netflix drops epic teaser for Kim Woo Bin and Esom starer Black Knight: Thrilling blend of action with sci-fi

Netflix has finally released the much-awaited main teaser for the upcoming K-drama ‘Black Knight’. Cho Ui Seok, known for films such as Master and Cold Eyes, directs Black Knight. According to a Netflix press release, the director set out to create a "more down-to-earth and lively" scene than the webtoon.

The thrilling teaser

Our Blues' Kim Woo Bin plays protagonists '5-8,' while Taxi Driver Season One's Esom plays a major at the Defence Intelligence Command. Meanwhile, Dinner Mate actor Song Seung Heon will play the heir of a world-ruling business. The new caravan begins with an exciting scene of '5-8' repelling bandits attempting to seize his delivery truck. It then describes the terrible wasteland that the Korean Peninsula has become, as well as the living conditions of its people.

Later, Esom's character is shown telling '5-8,' "If you don't stop now, you may cause chaos beyond our control." The deliveryman, on the other hand, answers angrily, adding, "Refugees are not needed in the world they built. That is what we are attempting to alter."

The Polt of Black Knight

Black Knight is an adaption of the popular webtoon Delivery Knight, which ran from 2017 to 2019. The series will follow the journey of toxic air pollution that had destroyed the earth by 2071, leaving barely 1% of the population. People rarely leave their houses without gas masks, and delivery men dubbed 'Knights' guard and deliver items. Knight 5-8, a renowned knight, meets Sa Wol, a teenage refugee who aspires to be a knight. Knight 5-8 trains and guides Sa Wol with the assistance of Seol A, an officer in the Defence Intelligence Command, assisting him in achieving his dream in a dangerous and harsh world.

What To Expect From Black Knight

‘Black Knight' promises to be a thrilling and unforgettable ride for fans of K-dramas. With a star-studded cast, including Kim Woo Bin and Esom, and a gripping storyline that blends action with adventure and sci-fi, the show is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The teaser hints at a complex and intricate plot, with plenty of twists and turns along the way. Fans can expect to be taken on a wild ride as Kim Woo Bin and Esom navigate their way through the world of ‘Black Knight.’

