Netflix exec HINTS at Stranger Things spinoffs; Teases the show as a ‘franchise being born’

Stranger Things might become the next big franchise, as Netflix exec Ted Sarandos has revealed during an interview at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills. The head of the streaming platform elaborated on the plan, stating that the iconic series might be getting multiple potential spinoffs.

Sarandos stated that the show is a "franchise being born." According to Deadline, the show might get a spinoff with Millie Bobby Brown as the lead actor. The Enola Holmes star has also been executive producing and starring in movies on the streaming platform. Recently, it was also revealed that the second and the third season of the show have garnered over 1 billion viewing hours, Just Jared reports. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season, it will be released in 2022.

Recently, Netflix has also released another teaser of the series at their TUDUM event. The clip begins with a flashback scene that took place in the Creel House. While initially, a family can be seen having dinner peacefully, later the camera unveils the dead bodies of children, laying on the floor. The teaser then moves to show the Stranger Things youngsters investigating the house and the criminal case.

Cast members Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Joe Keery, Sadie Caleb McLaughlin, and Fin Wolfhard can all be seen in the clip, trying to solve the apparent murder mystery.

Fans can now expect more Stranger Things spinoffs eventually, which might focus on different cast members and their characters. Are you excited about the upcoming season of the series? Share your thoughts about the show with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things 4: Netflix series confirms a 2022 return with an action packed sneak peek; WATCH