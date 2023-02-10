Netflix green lights season 3 of Single’s Inferno with new rules and amazing filming locations

On February 10th, Netflix announced that it had confirmed the production of Season 3 of ' Single’s Inferno ', a candid and hot dating reality show for single people that will take place on 'Inferno Island', a remote island where only couples can go out.

Previously, as soon as it was released, 'Single’s Inferno' evoked a lot of attention every day, and it vomited up the top 10 list in the global TOP 10 TV show (non-English) category. 'Single’s Inferno' was loved by viewers all over the world as soloists focused on each other in a limited space and situation, and were faithful to their original charms without knowing their age or occupation.

The new rules:

In particular, in season 2, each member's more in-depth narrative and dating scene reminiscent of a melodrama produced numerous 'overimmersers'. Thanks to this heated interest, 'Single’s Inferno’ season 3, which has been confirmed for production, will return with more new and attractive characters. In addition, fresh changes are foreshadowed in places and rules such as 'Paradise' and ‘Inferno'. In Season 2, as it was a familiar space and rules, it was possible to observe the emotions of solos deeply and delicately. It is expected to show 'Single’s Inferno'.

Nadine and Jinyoung or DEX:

On the 1st, a video titled "Single’s Inferno 2 A story I can tell now" was uploaded on the YouTube channel 'Shiny Nemo Fam'. In the video, when asked about the reactions of the two people after the broadcast of 'Single’s Inferno 2', Nadine said that the reaction to DEX was quite strong, and Dex replied that he felt the ripple effect. Then, the two revealed their reactions while watching 'Single’s Inferno 2' together. Dex sympathized with Nadine's words, "I came out to really date," saying that he was the same. In the video that follows, Nadine says that the female performers complimented Dex in the dorm room for winning the flag draw final.

Nadine asked Dex why he didn't pick her when they first met. In response, Dex responded, "I thought I might be inferior because I'm a bit tall," causing laughter.

Are you excited for the new season? Let us know in the comments below.