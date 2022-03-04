Netflix India announces Soup with Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee; See FIRST glimpse

Adding a brand new original to its long list of web series, Netflix India announced Soup on Friday. Helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey, this original will see Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee in the leading roles. For the announcement, Netflix dropped a brief glimpse of the unconventional drama that will come with a good dose of dark comedy.

In a behind-the-scenes video, we get to see Konkona (playing Swathi Shetty) clad in a saree and apron as she dishes out "soup" to her husband Prabhakar (Manoj Bajpayee). The dark-comedy crime series is produced by Macguffin Pictures. As per the official announcement, Soup is loosely based on a true-life incident.

It revolves around an incompetent cook (Swathi Shetty) who dreams of having a restaurant of her own someday and her suspicious husband (Prabhakar) who won’t help with her aspirations and has doubts of his own. Soon, fate gives her an opportunity and she starts to cook up a master plan. But things don’t go as intended, as whimsical characters and amateur villains ruin the broth.

Check out first look of Konkona and Manoj Bajpayee's Soup:

Abhishek Chaubey, who has Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai and Ray to his credits, is thrilled to return with Soup. He said, "Working with Netflix for Soup has been really exciting and I’m thrilled to share our story with audiences all across the world. We’ve had a wonderful experience shooting Manoj, Konkona and the entire cast and crew of Soup, can’t wait to showcase this motley bunch of idiosyncratic characters."

ALSO READ: Jhund Review: Nagraj Manjule dishes out a near perfect finish with Amitabh Bachchan