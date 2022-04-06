Netflix India asks Cobalt Blue director to step away from film in light of sexual abuse allegations.

Netflix India's latest offering Cobalt Blue has made some noise on social media for bringing a heartwarming queer love story to the streaming space. However, the film was released on the OTT platform without its usual aggressive marketing which have been witnessed for shows like The Fame Game in recent times. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Netflix quietly released Cobalt Blue due to the controversy surrounding the film's director.

Cobalt Blue, directed by Sachin Kundalkar is based on the book of the same name written by him, was commissioned by Netflix India in 2018. By 2021, the film was ready. However, the OTT giant kept delaying the release. As per sources, sexual abuse allegations were levelled against Kundalkar by a crew member in 2021. Turns out, Netflix asked Kundalkar to step away from the project in March. In fact, his name has also removed from the film's credit.

Elaborating on the same, a source said, "After the film’s completion, a crew member, in late 2021, had complained to the platform, alleging sexual abuse by the director. The top brass of the OTT platform promptly set up an internal committee that investigated the matter. In the midst of this, the trailer was dropped in November 2021. But since the platform was in two minds about the project, they repeatedly postponed its release. Finally, after a thorough investigation, it was decided that Kundalkar would in no way be associated with the offering, and the filmmaker’s credit was removed from the project."

However, there has been no comment on the matter so far.

