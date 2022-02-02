Netflix India's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein renewed for Season 2; Tahir Raj Bhasin thrilled to return

Netflix India enjoyed a good start to the year as Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein opened to positive reviews from netizens and critics alike. The show starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh in the lead roles has now been renewed for a second season. Yes, you heard that right. The show's tremendous success has prompted the producers to announce the sequel today.

Tahir, who played the torn and vulnerable lover in the pulpy thriller series, is thrilled to return to the show. He said, "I’m delighted with the unanimous love and praise that YKKA has got. I’m also thrilled that people have loved my performance. The decibel level of appreciation has been loud and clear and it’s amazing that we have announced the second season of YKKA when the first season is still being discussed and watched by so many people."

He added, "The fact that YKKA became the most viewed content in India, coupled with the kind of reviews that the show has got, has really made me confident that I can pull off the role of a quintessential hero on screen. I can’t wait to reprise the role of Vikrant again."

Tahir is, however, tight lipped about the sequel’s storyline. Without divulging any new details, he said, "All I can say is people should be ready for a thrilling ride in season 2. I can only request the audience to keep rooting for me. I will need that in the next season."

