Netflix Korea and JTBC join hands to create a youth oriented dating reality show, Solo Hell

The reality show will stream on Netflix worldwide. Read on to find out.

The year 2020 was a huge year for the streaming giant Netflix, particularly with the resounding success of Korean dramas worldwide. Netflix is very happy with the way Korean content is performing on their streaming network that at the beginning of the year they announced that they will be increasing their investment in creating more original Korean productions and partnering with reputed studios to present Korean content to global audiences.

It is believed that Netflix has doubled their investment in 2021 as compared to last year. Besides giving a boost to Netflix originals, the streaming network is also planning to bring in Korean cable TV series on their platform for viewers to watch and enjoy. Now, according to a report by Sports Chosun Netflix Korea has joined hands with JTBC to create a youth-oriented dating reality show titled Solo Hell. Solo Hell is an honest and confident dating reality show with no holds barred. 10 men and 10 women will be trapped in an uninhabited island, called the 'hottest hell' in the world. The contestants will stay on that uninhabited island without any communication to the outside world. They will only focus on each other and that will lead to passionate affairs, heartbreaks and reality TV-style drama!

The juicy dating reality TV series will give you an exhilarating and thrilling feeling without any filters. It is said to be on the lines of Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle and Japan's reality show Terrace House. PD Kim Jae Won of the Korean variety show, Traveler and 2 Days & 1 Night PD Ji Hyeon Seok will collaborate on this series together. Contestants will be scouted via Instagram and the reality show will be available on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Still 17, The Light In Your Eyes & more: 5 extremely underrated KDramas on Netflix that deserve your time

Are you excited to watch Solo Hell? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

What is it about? It is a direct reality TV Show with 10 male and 10 female contestants. The show will air on Netflix and contestants will be scouted via Instagram.

Share your comment ×