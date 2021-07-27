Netflix to launch new sci-fi film by "Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang Ho

Netflix announced on July 6 that it has confirmed the production of the movie Jung Yi (tentative title), directed by Yeon Sang Ho.

The sci-fi film depicts the pollution-destroyed world in the 22nd century, where people try to make robots through brain cloning to win a civil war. Director Yeon Sang Ho, who is rewriting the future of Korean content with works such as Train to Busan and Peninsula, is raising expectations with a story centred on brain cloning and humanoid combat robots.

Kang Soo Yeon, who won the best actress prize at the Venice Film Festival in 1986, will take the role of Seo Hyun. She is the team leader of a research institute that develops brain cloning and AI technologies and is in charge of the brain cloning and combat power test of Jung Yi. Kang Soo Youn is resuming her film career about eight years after the short indie film Jury in 2013.

Kim Hyun Joo will play the role of Jung Yi, the elite leader of the Allied Forces and the subject of a brain cloning experiment. Ryu Kyung Soo takes on the role of Sang Hoon, the head of a research institute who must succeed in the brain cloning experiment of the humanoid combat robot Jung Yi, which will be the key to the victory of the Allied Forces.

Jung Yi will be director Yeon's second Netflix project following the webtoon-based Hellbound (working title), starring Yoo Ah In and Kim Hyun Joo, which is now in production.

Are you excited to watch this film? Let us know below.