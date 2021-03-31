Netflix officially announces star studded cast for Korean remake of Money Heist

Netflix Korea has officially announced the cast for the Korean remake of Money Heist and fans can't stop gushing over them.

On March 31, Netflix Korea released a post via SNS and sent followers into a frenzy. The popular Spanish series La Casa De Papel, also called Money Heist, is officially getting a Korean remake. Money Heist (also known as La Casa de Papel) is a Spanish television crime-drama series. An enigmatic man, nicknamed The Professor, plans the biggest heist in history. To carry out this plan, he recruits eight of the country's top criminals who have nothing to lose: Tokyo, an experienced robber, Berlin, the ringleader, Moscow, the drilling expert, Rio, the computer scientist, Nairobi, the counterfeiter, Denver, son of Moscow, and Helsinki and Oslo, the Balkan war veterans. The goal is to infiltrate the Royal Mint of Spain in order to print 2.4 billion euros in less than 11 days, without spilling a single drop of blood. The group takes 67 hostages and with the mastermind working on the outside, they always manage to stay one step ahead of the police.

According to Netflix Korea's post, we would be seeing "When My Love Blooms" lead Yoo Ji Tae as the mastermind behind the heist, The Professor. Joining him would be "The Call'' movie actress Jeon Jong Seo as Tokyo."Prison Playbook" actor Park Hae Soo would be seen as Yoo Ji Tae's older brother Berlin. "Delayed Justice" cast Lee Won Jong and "Flower of Evil" support cast Kim Ji Hoon would join the heist team as father-son duo Moscow and Denver. Main lead of the movie "Three Sisters" Jang Yoon Ju will play Nairobi, while "Flying Butterflies" actor Park Jung Woo will be seen as Rio. Helsinki and Oslo would be played by "The Good Detective" actor Kim Ji Hoon and "Dr. Romantic 2" actor Lee Gyu Ho respectively.

This unique team of bandits would be chased by the TF team of the Korean National Police agency lead by "Ms. Ma, Nemesis" actress Kim Yoon Jin as Seo Woo Jin with actor Kim Sung Oh, who is seen in the dramas like "L.U.C.A.: The Beginning" and "Fight For My Way", as Cha Mu Hyeok.

Actor Park Myung Hoon would be seen as hostage Jo Yeong Min, Director of the Mint. He has worked in the famous K-Drama "Crash Landing on You" and the Oscar-winning blockbuster "Parasite" under his belt. Along with him would be his secretary Yun Mi Seon, played by "She Would Never Know" actress Lee Joo Bin.

You can see the official tweet here:

Are you excited for the Korean remake of Money Heist? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Share your comment ×