  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Netflix to pay tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman with an intimate look into his acting process

Titled Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist, the Netflix documentary will take an intimate look into late actor Chadwick Boseman's life on the silver screen.
2462 reads Mumbai
Netflix to pay tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman with an intimate look into his acting process
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Late actor Chadwick Boseman has been making headlines for his wins this awards season. With a few days to go for the Oscars 2021, Chadwick is the front runner to bag the Best Actor award for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. With fans anticipating a big win at the Oscars, Netflix is gearing up to release a star studded tribute in memory of the late actor. 

Titled Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist, the Netflix documentary will take an intimate look at Chadwick's acting process and  his "incomparable artistry" over the years. The tribute will feature interviews from Ma Rainey's co-stars Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, and Taylour Paige, alongside director George C. Wolfe. Other artistes taking part in the project include Danai Gurira, Brian Helgeland, Reginald Hudlin, Spike Lee, Phylicia Rashad, and Denzel Washington amongst others.

"Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist’ is an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor’s incomparable artistry, and the acting process which informed his transformative performances," read the description of Netflix's project. 

The documentary is set to release on 17 April. However, it won't forever stay on the streaming platform. According to reports, the documentary will be on Netflix only for a span of 30 days before being taken down. 

The awards season which commenced earlier this year saw Chadwick winning the Best Actor award at the Screen Actors Guild, Critic's Choice Award and the Golden Globe as well. At the Oscars 2021, Chadwick has been nominated alongside Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Gary Oldman for Mank and Steven Yeun for Minari. The Oscars 2021 are slated on 25 April.   

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2021: Chadwick Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward quotes actor in moving acceptance speech

Credits :Comicbook.com/GettyImages

You may like these
Shonda Rhimes breaks her silence on Regé-Jean Page being offered but turning down Bridgerton Season 2 cameos
Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown CONFIRMS show’s season 3 and 4; Jokes about having to ‘purchase more ink’
Legacy: Akshaye Khanna & Raveena Tandon to lock horns for the first time on screen on Vijay Gutte directorial
Did you know the poster of Ridhi Dogra starrer The Married Woman was a rip off of Kate Winslet’s Ammonite?
Irrfan's son Babil announces his debut stint with Tripti in Qala; Shares BTS video from Anushka's production
Ekta Kapoor’s His Storyy poster called out for plagiarism by Sudhanshu Saria; Producers issue an apology